Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira wins big in the dress-up contest

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) struggling to convince his family to accept his marriage with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). As we know, Armaan and Abhira have gotten into a deal post-marriage where they will have no marital relationship, and Armaan will free Abhira once she takes her exam and gets herself a job. As we know, Vidya is a bit convinced as of now that the family needs to welcome Abhira too, just like Ruhi as the new daughter-in-law of the house. She struggles to get permission from Dadisa for the Mooh Dikhayi of Abhira.

Ruhi’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) anger continued with Armaan. She was livid that Armaan married Abhira even when he had promised her that he would never marry. That was when Armaan told Ruhi the entire truth and sought her help.

The coming episode will see Armaan and Abhira taking part in the ceremonies. In one round, Abhira will have to dress up Armaan in a typical traditional getup. In this couple of round, Abhira will be very quick in dressing up Armaan and will win the round.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1137 13th December Written Episode Update

Armaan told Ruhi the entire truth about him having a marriage deal with Abhira. He asked Ruhi to help Abhira out by becoming her friend.

Will Ruhi and Abhira get closer?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.