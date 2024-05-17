Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira’s breakdown; shows her anger at Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) getting to know about Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) and Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) wedding being on the cards. She was devastated and had to give her exam in such a sorrowful state. We wrote about how she could not concentrate on her paper and thought about her future with Armaan.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira walking out of the exam hall and having an emotional breakdown. She will enter the art room in the college and will see canvas and paintings there. She will get angry at losing the opportunity to do well in her exam, show her anger on colours and break down. Armaan will come there and will question Abhira’s absence in giving her exam. Abhira will ask him not to interfere in her life, and will tell him to be happy with Ruhi who he is marrying.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1291 16th May Written Episode Update

Ruhi decided to tell Vidya about her love affair with Armaan before her marriage. She told Vidya the truth of Armaan and her being in love. She requested Vidya to get her married to Armaan.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.