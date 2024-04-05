Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira’s dreamy romance with Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) helping Krish perform well in the dance event. Dadisa was forced to acknowledge Krish’s passion for dance and accepted it before the media. However, she also announced that Krish would not take any kind of monetary help from his family to pursue his career.

We also saw Krish showering all the love on Armaan which made Armaan teary-eyed. He cried in solitude and felt happy at the love that he was getting. Abhira told him to accept the scenario and take all the love he is getting as he deserves it. Armaan reciprocated with a hug and a kiss on her forehead to Abhira. Abhira has been recollecting this cute moment and has been thinking of Armaan and her changed attitude towards him.

The coming episode will see the different side of Abhira who has fallen for Armaan. Though she will urge herself to concentrate on her career, she will not stop thinking about Armaan. She will visualize a romantic moment with Armaan in her dreams. Abhira and Armaan will be seen sharing a romantic moment in the dream. Abhira will be scared but will also love the fact that she now has a changed impression of Armaan.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1249 4th April January Written Episode Update

Krish performed on stage and garnered the appreciation of the people assembled. Dadisa was forced to acknowledge Krish’s career ambition.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.