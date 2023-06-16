Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhir's plan to find his real father

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the engaging pre-wedding functions starting of Kairav and Muskan. However, Muskan is being troubled by her ex-boyfriend who is demanding her to give him huge money. Muskan is worried and tense about how to handle the guy. Amidst this, we saw how Manjiri has observed that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are made for each other, and with Abhir, they make a good family.

Now, we wrote about Akshara getting intoxicated and confessing her love to the wrong person. In place of Abhinav, she said I love you to Abhimanyu. And Manjiri noticed their togetherness again, and thought about the possibility of their reunion.

However, bigger drama will arise when Abhir will be desperate to know about his real father. He will get to know that his father is at the venue and will devise a plan to find him out. Ruhi will also give her inputs in finding Abhir’s father.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

