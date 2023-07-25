Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara and Abhir face their own struggles

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama wherein Abhinav (Jay Soni) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) have moved back to Kasauli. Akshara could not handle the stress after the Birlas got a special court order that Abhinav and Akshara could not meet Abhir even during weekends. Abhinav and the Goenkas urged Akshara to go back to Kasauli.

Now, the coming episode will see Akshara being unable to handle herself in the same house where she brought up Abhir. She will be seen sitting outside the house. Abhinav will try his best to coax her. On the other hand, Abhir will be shattered to know that his parents have gone back to Kasauli without him.

Abhinav will make a swing for Akshara using Abhir’s clothes and will ask her to sleep on it. He will tell her that he had made the same kind of swing for Abhir when he was small, and had used Akshara’s clothes to make it. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will be seen putting Abhir to sleep by covering him with the blanket that Akshara had got for him.

Will destiny ever unite the mother and son?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

