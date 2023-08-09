Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara begs Abhimanyu to save Abhinav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen a shocking incident mar the happiness of both the Birla and Goenka families. The unexpected accident of Abhinav (Jay Soni) on his birthday, has put his life in danger. As we know, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Abhinav were having alcohol seated near the edge of the cliff when in a moment of haste, Abhinav lost his footing and was about to fall off the cliff. Abhimanyu tried his best to hold him and bring him back to safety, but could not. Abhinav has been rushed to the hospital, where he is pronounced to be critical.

The coming episode will see major drama with a few in the family believing that Abhimanyu is to be blamed for the big event. We saw how Manish saw Abhimanyu throwing up his hands just when Abhinav fell off the cliff. Manish will in the coming episode get hysterical and will want to separate Abhimanyu from Abhinav, as he will feel that Abhimanyu was the one who pushed Abhinav. Muskaan too will feel that Abhimanyu deliberately took alcohol with him to the cliff and will get angry at Abhimanyu.

At the same time, since Abhinav’s heart condition will be weak, the doctors will call Abhimanyu inside the operation theatre. Akshara will be seen begging in front of Abhimanyu to save her Abhinav.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.