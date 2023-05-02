Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara sings Abhimanyu's favourite song

The show will see Akshara singing Abhimanyu's favourite song which will rekindle old memories.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama at the summer camp where destiny takes both Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) along with their families. This has made Abhimanyu happy as he has got a chance to see more of Abeer and spend time with him. However, Akshara and Abhinav (Jay Soni) are worried about the development. Soon the track will see Ruhi notwithstanding the closeness between Abhimanyu who is her Poppy and Abeer.

Amidst all this, the coming episode will see drama wherein at the summer camp, all the families will be asked to do something unique. Abhimanyu will sing and Akshara will also be asked to sing. As we know, Akshara who was a great singer, had stopped singing after she left from the life of Abhimanyu. Now, all present will ask her to sing her husband’s favourite song. Abhinav will ask Akshara to sing ‘Piya Toh Se’ which coincidentally is also Abhimanyu’s favourite song.

For the uninitiated, Abhimanyu had asked Akshara to sing the same song just before they fell in love.

Akshara will sing the song with a lot of hesitation, and Abhimanyu will go speechless.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abeer’s father.

What will happen next?

