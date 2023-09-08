Television | Spoilers

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara trying to use music therapy on an unconscious Manjiri so that she can respond and recover faster.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the fire accident happening in the venue where the Birlas and Goenkas joined in to have a festive ambience. However, both Abhir and Manjiri (Amit Trivedi) were caught in fire. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) miraculously saved Abhir’s life. However, Manjiri was caught up in a room that was filled with fire. She kept on calling the name of Abhi, but Abhimanyu who was rushing to help her, helped another family before coming to Manjiri.

The coming episode will see Manjiri being rescued from fire, but being unconscious and taken to the hospital for treatment. The doctor will tell all that there are high chance of Manjiri going into a deep coma. All will be sad. The family will blame Abhimanyu for not helping his mother first.

Amidst this, when there will be time ticking for Manjiri, Akshara will make a brave move. She will decide to use music therapy on Manjiri, something to which she had earlier connected and responded. Akshara will get a green signal from the family, post which she will sing before Manjiri with the guitar.

Manjiri will eventually shows signs of movement and the family will be happy.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.