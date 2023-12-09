Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira have an eventful Gruhapravesh

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) marrying Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) under the most difficult situations. However, he fears the wrath of his family and hence checks into a hotel. He calls his brother Rohit for help.

The coming episode will see Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) coming along with his wife Ruhi (Pratiksha Honkar) to the hotel. Ruhi will be surprised to see that Armaan is now married. Rohit will be ecstatic to hear the news. He will be happy for his brother. However, Armaan will seek the help of Rohit to tell his family the truth. Rohit will console his brother and will take them home.

At home, Rohit would have told his family that he will come home with a surprise. The family will wait for Rohit’s surprise and will welcome him with an aarti taal. While the family members will wonder what the surprise is, they will be shocked to see Armaan with a girl behind him. Armaan will apologize and tell his family that he has already married. The family will be in shock. Vidya will be about to drop the aarti taal when Abhira will come forward and will take the taal in her hand. However, when she will show her face to the family, they will be shocked to see the same girl from the resort. Dadisa will immediately tell the family that she cannot be their daughter-in-law.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1132 8th December Written Episode Update

Rohit and Ruhi had an exchange of words on their first night. However, Rohit found Ruhi to be uneasy and left her alone.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.