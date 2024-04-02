Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira on a mission

Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being caught between the two ladies Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). As we know, the three of them got trapped in the office room which was freezing cold. Armaan could not handle the fight between Abhira and Ruhi. However, the night ended with both the ladies leaning on to Armaan’s shoulder for a nap.

The coming episode will see Krish being motivated by the family members. Ruhi will take the responsibility of dealing with Krish from Armaan. However, Abhira will have a glimpse of Krish walking. However, in front of his family, he will pretend to be on the wheel chair, indisposed to walk.

Abhira will try to tell Armaan about Krish losing his self-confidence. But Armaan will not listen to Abhira. Finally, Abhira will plan a trick which will make Krish stand up on his legs. Later, Armaan and Abhira will be seen motivating Krish to talk about his future plans and career to Dadisa and his father.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1246 1st April January Written Episode Update

Armaan, Abhira and Ruhi got trapped in the office room for the night. They felt cold and helped each other. Both the girls ended up sleeping over Armaan’s shoulder.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.