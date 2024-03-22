Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira’s love story to begin

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vidya butting in and stopping Dadisa from sending Armaan and Abhira out of the house. We have seen the happy reunion of Armaan with his family. The show will now see a big development that will bring in the new Armaan of the show, in actor Rohit Purohit’s entry. The makers are bringing a fresh new start to this phase of the story by introducing the much-expected love angle between Armaan and Abhira.

Yes, what better track than a love story to welcome this new phase in the popular and long-running show!!

We hear that the makers recently shot the first love song and the first romantic moment of Armaan and Abhira (Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla). With the pictures from the shoot surfacing on the internet, there is a positive buzz about the love story developing.

Samridhii Shukla has already proven her mettle to the audience as Abhira. Rohit Purohit who has an admirable charm and exceptional acting potential, will surely ease into the role of Armaan quite capably.

And fans are undoubtedly looking forward to this new love phase in the lives of Armaan and Abhira. The first pictures that have hit the internet certainly exude the perfect romantic ambience that is to come in the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.