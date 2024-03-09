Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan blames Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being against each other in the new case related to Dadisa (Anita Raj). As we know, Dadisa wanted to acquire a certain land for making a restaurant. However, the poor dwellers of the place were asked to flee from the place when their houses were burnt down. This led to the destruction of lives and property. Abhira has been asked to fight the case in court in favour of the dwellers. However, Armaan is given the task of defending Dadisa.

The coming episode will see the entire Poddar family blaming Abhira for being selfish to the extent of going against her family to get work. However, Abhira will try to tell them that she is fighting for truth.

Abhira will, for some reason enter Armaan’s study area, looking for something. Armaan will spot it and will throw the huge blame on Abhira that she came to look for proof in his cabin so that she can make work easier for her at the court.

Abhira will argue against it and will say that while it is a big ego clash for him, Abhira sees it as a fight for justice.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1222 8th March January Written Episode Update

Armaan and Abhira got angry at each other, owing to the case related to Dadisa. Armaan questioned Abhira as to why she believed that Dadisa could be wrong.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.