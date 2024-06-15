Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan eager to meet Abhira; love confession to happen

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being the total romantic, rebelling with his family for the sake of his love. For the first time in his life, Armaan has spoken for himself and this is for his love, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). The fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the big moment between Armaan and Abhira where they confess their love. As of now, we know that Abhira has confessed her love.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan being desperate to meet Abhira. He will assume that she has already gone to Mussoorie and will decide to go to Mussoorie looking for her. He will be seen telling his family that he is going to Mussoorie to confess his love before Abhira and that he will be back in the house only with her.

On the other hand, Abhira will have this strong feeling that Armaan too has realized his love for her. She will be eager to know why Armaan stopped his wedding with Ruhi.

The episodes to come will see Armaan and Abhira meeting up. It will be interesting to see if Abhira will accept Armaan’s love. Madhav has been dissuading Abhira that Armaan cannot stand by his love at all.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1320 14th June Written Episode Update

Armaan apologized profusely to Ruhi for ruining her life. He told her that his happiness and existence were linked to Abhira and that he could not fool her by marrying her.

Will Armaan and Abhira’s love pass the test of time? Only time will tell.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.