Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan explains his situation to Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) choosing to sacrifice his love Ruhi (Pratiksha Honkar) for his brother Rohit (Shivam Khajuria). As we know, Armaan and Ruhi were in love and even exchanged vows to be together. But destiny drove them apart and now Ruhi is engaged to Rohit Poddar. Ruhi asked Armaan to tell his family about his love, but Armaan categorically refused.

The coming episode will see the pain of Armaan opening up further as he will be part of the Sangeet of Ruhi and his brother. Ruhi who will see the pain and suffering of Armaan will question him about his lack of courage to tell his family.

Armaan who will be indebted to the Poddar family, will tell Ruhi that his mother who was never a Poddar and his father, had disgraced his Dadisa years back. And now, his only effort is to do good things for his family that will make them proud.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1124 30th November Written Episode Update

Armaan told Ruhi firmly that he would not go against his family and expose their love. He asked Ruhi to move on and marry his brother.

Will Ruhi understand Armaan’s feelings?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.