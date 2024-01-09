Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan gets blamed

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) motivating Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) to take care of all responsibilities of Rohit too. The result of this was that the entire Poddar family motivated and encouraged Aryan to play his hockey match which he won.

We also saw how Manish Goenka suffered a heart attack, and Abhira and Armaan went to render their help. However, Manish did not want them to reveal this news to Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe). Hence, Abhira and Armaan hid the news from Ruhi.

The coming episode will see Ruhi making an error in judgement when she will see Abhira getting calls from her B Nanu. She will get angry and will scream at Abhira for getting closer to her B Nanu. Abhira and Armaan will remain silent. However, Ruhi will get to know about Manish suffering a heart attack. Ruhi will get tense and will run to the Goenka house to have a look at her Nanu.

Armaan who will accompany Ruhi will face the wrath of Swarna. Swarna who is the sole confidant of Ruhi who knew about Armaan-Ruhi love story, will blame Armaan for ruining not one but three lives. She will tell Armaan that he is responsible for all the problems that Ruhi is facing. Also, she will blame him for ruining Abhira’s life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1162 8th January Written Episode Update

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.