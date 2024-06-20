Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan gets injured in the riots; Abhira nurses him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) being put in jail by Madhav for stalking Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Armaan had good intentions during the law graduation of Abhira and wanted to set things right which Sanjay had ruined. However, Abhira did not like the special treatment that she got, and she scolded Armaan for ruining her day. Madhav arrested Armaan for following Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan in jail and nobody coming forward to bail him out. His family will do nothing, and Abhira will try to persuade Madhav to leave him. But all will be in vain. Abhira will wonder how to bring Armaan out of jail.

The episode to air will eventually see Armaan coming out of jail. He will meet Abhira at her home when there will be riots in the area. In a commotion that will happen, Armaan will be stabbed in his chest. Abhira will rescue him and bring him to a point of safety. However, he will be gravely injured and will want medical aid. Abhira will nurse his wound and will try to revive him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1325 19th June Written Episode Update

Sanjay ruined Abhira’s happy moment during her graduation by putting her certificate in water. Armaan saw it happening and when Abhira was told that her certificate was missing, Armaan tried to make her happy by presenting her with a bigger certificate.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.