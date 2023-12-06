Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan gets married to Abhira; Akshara dies

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Priti Amin) being shot by Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma). As we know, she has been rushed to the hospital where her health is deteriorating. Akshara as her last wish requested Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) to marry her daughter Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). On the other hand, the Poddar family is conducting the wedding of Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) and Ruhi (Pratiksha Honkar). However, Armaan has given a promise to Ruhi that he will never marry anyone as he will love her all his life.

The coming episode will see Akshara forcing Armaan to accept Abhira. Abhira and Akshara will have an emotional moment as Akshara’s health will deteriorate. Armaan will try to talk to Ruhi and tell her about his forced marriage. He will also make a call, but Ruhi will be crying as she will be getting married to Rohit. Armaan will not be able to tell his part of the sorrow story. Armaan and Abhira will get married in a hurry as it will be Akshara’s last wish. They will be seen exchanging garlands. Akshara will be seen thinking of her family and breathing her last.

Armaan and Abhira will be shattered with Akshara’s death. They will be forced to take Akshara’s body and perform the last rites. On the other hand, Rohit and Ruhi will get married.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1129 5th December Written Episode Update

Akshara requested Armaan and Abhira to marry before her death. They agreed to marry, but Armaan was worried as he had promised Ruhi that he will never marry.

What will happen to the two couples who have been destined to come together?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.