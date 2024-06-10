Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan is forced into marriage; Abhira leaves for Mussoorie

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) finally realizing that he is in love with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). In his inebriated state, he even went to Abhira’s house to confess his love for her. However, he passed out at the doorway and was not able to meet Abhira. Abhira on the other hand, felt emotional with the new development of Armaan’s wedding and decided to leave the place.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan waking up in his room, realizing that he did not meet Abhira. He will be seen as reluctant to sit for the Haldi. Vidya, however, will come and convince him to marry Ruhi. Armaan’s Haldi will happen, but he will be seen in a sobre mood. He will not mingle with his family in any conversation, thus clearly revealing his unhappiness with the wedding.

Abhira will be seen packing her bags and leaving for Mussoorie. It will be interesting to see how Armaan stops Abhira from going and confesses love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1315 9th June Written Episode Update

Armaan decided to reveal his love for Abhira. He was inebriated and decided to go to Abhira’s house to confess love.

Will Armaan confess his love for Abhira on time?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.