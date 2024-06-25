Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan is shattered; blames himself for the breakup

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) rejecting Armaan’s (Rohit Purohit) love as she got to know of his past with Ruhi. Armaan was left heartbroken after Abhira rejected his love and walked away from his life.

The upcoming episode will deal with the manner in which Armaan will deal with his heartbreak. He will got home and blame Dadisa for ruining is relationship with Abhira. However, when Dadisa will point out Armaan’s mistakes in not being transparent in love, he will accept that he is to be blamed for his love failure. He will cry over the past and will ask himself why he hid such a big fact from Abhira.

Armaan will have a tough time coping with this failure in love. Vidya will try to understand her son’s pain, and will worry for him. On the other hand, Abhira will decide to make her mother proud with her career moves.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1330 24th June Written Episode Update

Abhira confronted Armaan and questioned him on hiding the fact that he loved Ruhi before. Armaan tried to tell Abhira that it was not love and he realized it quite later. But Abhira broke all ties with him and walked away from his life.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.