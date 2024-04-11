Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan kisses Abhira; the moment goes viral

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) going to Mussoorie to help Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) in her quest to regain her resort, which is her mother’s only memory left with her. We saw how Armaan protected Abhira and even accepted to rebuild the resort. Their Mussorie trip got Abhira and Armaan closer, as they got private time to care for each other.

The coming episode will see Armaan give a valuable suggestion to Abhira wherein he will state that she can talk about her memories of the resort with her mother and make the video viral so that people start to come to the resort more. Abhira will follow his advice and will go live and narrate about her life with her mother at the resort. The Poddars will also be watching the live of Abhira at home. While Abhira will be narrating her story live, Armaan will notice that she will be about to hit her leg on an axe. He will try to pull her towards him so that she does not get hurt. The sudden pull will result in Armaan’s face touching Abhira’s cheeks. Ultimately, Armaan will plant a kiss on Abhira’s cheek and this moment will go viral. Ruhi who will see this with her family, will grow wild.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1255 10th April January Written Episode Update

Armaan reached Mussoorie in time to save Abhira’s resort. He took up the responsibility of rebuilding it.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.