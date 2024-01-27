Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan motivates Abhira to not give up her fight

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) facing a big setback when her assignment was burnt by Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe). Armaan fought for Abhira’s sake and even complained to the Goenka family about their ill act. Ruhi got very angry that Armaan did not leave any stone unturned when it came to supporting Abhira.

Abhira was shattered that her mother’s desire to see her as a lawyer would remain a dream. She was seen shedding tears before her mother’s photo.

The coming episode will see Armaan instil confidence in Abhira to never give up her fight. Armaan will ask Abhira not to waste any moment crying, and work on her assignment again and submit the same before it is too late. Armaan’s motivating words will cheer Abhira up and she will sit up to complete her assignment all over again.

What will happen now?

