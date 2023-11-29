Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan questions Ruhi on her lack of trust

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Rohit getting engaged to Ruhi. However, Armaan has gotten home and is on the verge of seeing the would-be bride. As we know, Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) and Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) have been in love. But a misunderstanding and confusion forced Ruhi to break up with Armaan without even waiting for him, and getting engaged to Rohit.

The coming drama will see Armaan getting a shock of his life on seeing Ruhi. Ruhi will tell him her point of view and how she felt cheated by him in love. Armaan will speak up and force her to listen to him and understand what had happened. Armaan will ask her why she could not trust on his love.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1122 28th November Written Episode Update

Rohit and Ruhi got engaged. The Poddar and Goenka families rejoiced when Armaan entered the house after getting back from Mussoorie.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.