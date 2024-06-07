Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan realizes his feelings for Abhira; cannot get closer to Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) ousting Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) from the job of the wedding planner. This forced Abhira to leave the Poddar house. Though she was pained, Armaan paid for the resort renovation which shocked Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira meeting Armaan and questioning him on why he had to pay for her. Armaan told Abhira that he could not see her in pain.

Amidst this, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) will plan a cosy party for Armaan at his favourite place. However, Armaan will not stop thinking about Abhira. He will slowly get to realize that he is in love with Abhira. Ruhi will ask him to say ‘I love you’ and Armaan will not be able to tell the magical three words to Ruhi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1312 6th June Written Episode Update

Armaan realized that Abhira sacrificed their relationship to bring together his parents. Armaan could not see Abhira getting pained with their wedding. He decided to remove her from the wedding planner’s job.

Will Armaan confess love to Abhira?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.