Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan rebels; breaks his marriage with Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) finally getting the courage to stop his wedding with Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). He was very well aware that he did not love Ruhi. But he wanted to marry her for the sake of his family. Armaan knew that his Dadisa and mother would be very happy if he married Ruhi. However, his heart always told him that he loved only Abhira (Samridhii Shukla).

Better late than never!! Armaan got the courage to stop the Varmala and opened his heart’s feelings before Ruhi. He told her that he could not marry her as he loved only Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see a new side of Armaan where he will get rebellious in his love for Abhira. Even when he would get slapped by Manish for making his decision so late and ruining the life of Ruhi, he will go on to say that he loves Abhira. Dadisa will also join in and tell Armaan to stop his drama, but Armaan will tell her clearly that his love will not die down for Abhira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1318 12th June Written Episode Update

Armaan reached the Goenka house for his wedding. However, he remained unsettled and worried. Ruhi noticed the tensed face of Armaan and asked him what was wrong. Armaan stopped the Varmala and told Ruhi that he could not marry her.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.