Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan refuses to marry Ruhi; Manish gets furious

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) readying himself for the wedding. However, he has been lost in thoughts of Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). But for the sake of his family’s happiness, he has proceeded with the wedding rituals. On the other hand, Abhira has boarded the bus for Mussoorie, leaving behind all the happiness she had seen with Armaan.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan and Abhira having a hit-and-miss as Armaan’s baraat procession will move on the road. On the same road, Abhira’s bus will be proceeding. They both will look for each other but will not be able to see each other.

Armaan will enter Ruhi’s home and will receive a grand welcome from the bride’s family. Ruhi (Garvita Sadwani) will be excited about her wedding and will look for the upcoming happiness. But Armaan will be visibly confused and sad. Ruhi will notice the grief on Armaan’s face and will worry about it. However, just before the Varmala, Armaan will refuse to marry Ruhi and will seek her forgiveness. He will openly confide in Ruhi that he loves Abhira.

Manish Goenka will get angry at Armaan’s decision and will end up slapping him.

Manisha and Armaan’s cousins tried to tell Armaan to live for himself, for his own happiness. They urged Armaan to go and get his love, Abhira.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.