Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan saves Ruhi; Will Abhira be saved?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) demanding Armaan (Rohit Purohit) to divorce Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) after telling the truth of them being in love. However, Armaan has not been able to tell the truth to Abhira. Amidst this, there was a scare in Abhira and Ruhi’s lives when both of them were kidnapped.

The coming episode will see Armaan getting calls about Ruhi and Abhira being kidnapped. While Ruhi will be made to fall down a cliff, Abhira’s life will be in threat of a fire breakout. Both of them will be captured at different places, with Armaan given a set time to save them. Armaan will be forced to choose between Abhira and Ruhi, as the time given will be very less. On a phone call, Abhira will ask Armaan to save Ruhi and will even give him his mother’s promise. Armaan will go and save Ruhi in the nick of time.

The two of them will further rush to save Abhira. However, Abhira will try her best to escape from the fire burst by herself. However, she will fall short of time and will be stuck in the fire.

Armaan and Ruhi will rush to save Abhira, but the fire blast will happen.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1259 14th April January Written Episode Update

Abhira saw the divorce papers and was very unhappy with Armaan for not telling her. Armaan tried to explain it to her, but Abhira was not in a state to listen.

Would Abhira have saved herself?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.