Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan seeks Ruhi’s apology; reveals Abhira’s importance in his life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) stopping his marriage to Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani). Just before the Varmala, Armaan told Ruhi that he cannot marry her as he loves Abhira. This created chaos in the wedding ambience, with Manish yelling and even slapping Armaan. Dadisa too disapproved of Armaan’s decision.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan facing the consequences of expressing that he is in love with Abhira. Dadisa will call him an outsider and will tell that he is not related to them by blood and he has shown it now. Vidya will also be unhappy with Armaan and will ask him not to speak to her.

Armaan will later go to the Goenka house to apologize to Ruhi for this big mistake. Manish and Swarna will not allow Armaan inside the house, but later, when Armaan will meet Ruhi, he will literally fall at her feet and seek apology.

Ruhi will be heartbroken and will not be in a situation to talk. Armaan, will however, express how important Abhira is to him, and will tell that he finds happiness only with Abhira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1319 13th June Written Episode Update

Armaan refused to marry Ruhi, and this led to huge repercussions in the family. Dadisa grew angry, and Ruhi’s heart was shattered. Armaan told the family about him being in love with Abhira.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.