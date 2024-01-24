Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan takes care of an emotional Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) getting torn between Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe). As we know, Ruhi and Abhira had a major fight in which Abhira got to know that Armaan had broken her trust and shared their secret with Ruhi. This angered Abhira and she yelled at Armaan. Armaan got angry at Ruhi for not keeping a secret as a secret. All of this led to Ruhi leaving the Poddar house. Now, Ruhi expects Armaan to choose her over Abhira, come to her, apologize and take her back home.

The coming episode will see Armaan doing exactly what Ruhi wanted. He will go to the Goenka house to talk to Ruhi. However, just before he would enter the house, He will get a panic-stricken call from Abhira. Armaan will know that Abhira is not alright and will rush to her.

Abhira would have witnessed a picture of Yuvraj enjoying at a party. She will get a panic attack thinking of her mother’s murderer being scott-free and having failed in putting him behind bars. Armaan will come there, and handle the situation. He will get to understand what Abhira is going through when he will see the picture of Yuvraj. Armaan will handle Abhira and will calm her down by doing all that pleases her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1177 23rd January Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.