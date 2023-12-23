Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan talks about his failed love before Rohit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) being targetted by the Poddar family. Even Manish Goenka got abused by Sanjay to which both Abhira and Ruhi took offence. Also, there has been disharmony between Ruhi and Rohit (Shivam Khajuria), especially after Rohit got to know that Ruhi is in love with someone else. He is eager to get to know the guy’s name whom Ruhi loves.

Rohit has lost his mental strength after this revelation. The coming episode will see him getting aggressive on himself, and hurting himself by breaking things that are around in the house. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) who will see this, will be shocked. He will stop Rohit from causing damage to himself. Soon, Rohit will ask Armaan the big question of whether he has been able to forget the chit lady he was in love with. This will shock Armaan. He will be more interested in knowing what is hurting Rohit. But Rohit will not be ready to say anything, but will insist Armaan to reply to his question. As his quick reaction, Armaan will tell Rohit that he will never be able to forget the girl he loved, and he can never love Abhira. This will further shock Rohit who will get his answer too.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1146 22nd December Written Episode Update

Rohit overheard Ruhi’s talk with Swarna and got to know that Ruhi had been in love with someone else, from before her marriage. He was shocked and did not know how to react to the fact.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.