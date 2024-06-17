Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan, the new lover boy; braves adversities for love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) confessing his love before Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). Heart of hearts, Abhira wants to accept him but is being stopped by Madhav who believes that Armaan cannot be trusted as he behaves and obeys the order of Dadisa. Armaan has stood his ground and has decided not to go away from the house, till he gains the trust and love of Abhira.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan showing a new side to him, being the intense lover boy. We have seen Armaan being a studious, family-oriented person, but now, we have a new side to him. He will brave all adversities and will try to win the love and confidence of Abhira. Armaan will woo Abhira with flowers, and will stand outside the house without food, sleep and shelter. There will be a torrential rain, that he will withstand, but wait for Abhira’s approval.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1322 16th June Written Episode Update

Armaan finally met Abhira. He confessed his love for her and asked her to forgive him. However, Abhira refused to trust Armaan. He was sent out of the house.

Will Abhira forgive Armaan and accept him?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.