Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan thinks of Abhira; is worried about her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadwani) engagement happening. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) was also present at the engagement venue, and was very upset at seeing the event happening. As we know, Abhira is going through a financial mess with her not having money even for her survival. She is desperately on the lookout for a job. However, Sanjay is seeing to it that she does not get a job in any of the legal firms. We have seen the preview where Abhira has turned into the wedding planner for Armaan and Ruhi’s wedding. However, even before we see that happening, there is major drama to unfold.

The upcoming episode will see Armaan being in a worried state after seeing Abhira taking their food packet from a beggar. He will be worried for Abhira’s well-being and will wonder whether she got the job or not. He will recollect the moment when he had given his reference and had asked the company to even hire Abhira.

Though he will be engaged to Ruhi, his mind will be clouded with the thoughts of Abhira. On the other hand, Ruhi will be excited to become Mrs. Armaan Poddar soon. She will put her engagement pictures on social media and feel happy about it.

Abhira on the other hand, will continue to look for a job. However, wherever she will go to give her interview, she will find Sanjay already ruining things for her at that place.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1299 24th May Written Episode Update

Abhira had an emotional breakdown after seeing the engagement of Armaan and Ruhi happening. She tried to pull herself up from the mess she was in. Armaan spotted Abhira when they were delivering food packets to the needy.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.