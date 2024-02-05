Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan tries his best to unite Ruhi and Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) torn between the two girls Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe). As we know, Abhira was suspicious about the closeness that Ruhi demonstrates with Armaan and even complained about it to Armaan. The track now is focussing on the guests of Dadisa arriving for a meal. Armaan has taken the responsibility of seeing to it that Ruhi and Abhira together cook a lavish meal. However, Ruhi and Abhira’s attitude of fighting worries Armaan.

The coming episode will see Armaan trying to talk it out to Ruhi and Abhira and asking them to cook the food without fighting. However, the two of them will start their fight when it will come to the kind of cuisine that they will together prepare. After getting fed up with their fight, Armaan will play the mediator in their fight and will ask them to prepare their individual dishes without even talking.

However, this will also lead to one taunting the other. Abhira will combine her cooking with her office work, and this will anger Ruhi. Ruhi will taunt Abhira and this will leave Abhira angry.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1189 4th February January Written Episode Update

Armaan requested Dadisa to grant permission for Ruhi and Abhira to cook a meal for her guests.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.