Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan voices his opinion

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) passing her fourth year law exam and making her mother Akshara proud. We saw her celebrating the moment with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) in happiness. However, the fact remains that the younger generation of Poddar family is not happy.

While Charu has to adhere to the rule of no girl from the Poddar family opting to work, Krish has to become a lawyer even if he is not interested, as he belongs to a lawyer’s family.

The coming episode will see Armaan standing up for Charu, his sister who wants to become a lawyer. At the same time, Abhira will stand up for Krish who does not want to become a lawyer. There will be a mighty fight in the Poddar house where Armaan will question the rules of the house which will only leave a bad taste and make life a living hell for all.

Armaan will tell Sanjay to allow his children to choose the path that interests them. Sanjay will rebel which will create a tense moment within the family.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1165 11th January Written Episode Update

Dadisa laid a condition that if Ruhi went back to the Goenka house to her family, she could not get back ever to the Poddar house.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.