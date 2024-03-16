Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan worries about Abhira’s well-being

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) being at loggerheads owing to the case of Dadisa. As we know, Abhira found a legal document in Armaan’s room, which clearly was proof that Dadisa had put a signature on the document that said that she wanted it to be vacant at any cost. However, Armaan claimed that there was more to the document than what it appeared.

We saw Dadisa being questioned by the media with the same papers being leaked to the lawyer and also to the press. Armaan grew wild at Abhira and blamed her for leaking the papers. However, Abhira was innocent but did not even get a chance to prove her innocence.

The coming episode will see Abhira walking out of the house in the wee hours of the night. Armaan will be shocked to know that Abhira is not in the house. He will panic and will want to go out to look for her. Just then, he will be stopped by Sanjay, who will pester Armaan to forget about Abhira and think about the case and save Dadisa.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.