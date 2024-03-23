Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan’s surprise for Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) standing up for Abhira (Samridhhi Shukla), whenever the situation has demanded. We saw Vidya voicing her opinion for the first time, going against Dadisa, and putting her foot forward and stopping Armaan and Abhira from going out of the house.

The coming drama will see Armaan further supporting Abhira when Ruhi will try to belittle her. Armaan will raise his voice and will tell all in the family that Abhira’s intentions are always right. Abhira will want to celebrate Holi in the house. However, Dadisa will order that Holi will not be held at her house. This will make Abhira sad.

However, we will see Armaan fulfilling her wish. He will organize a Holika pyre outside their house and in the wee hours of the night, will take Abhira out. Abhira will be happy to see this surprise from Armaan. Both of them will together light the pyre and offer their prayers. Both will seek blessings for the other to be happy in life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1236 22nd March January Written Episode Update

Dadisa was forced to change her decision and allowed Abhira and Armaan to stay in the house.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.