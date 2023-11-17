Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadisa opens Armaan’s wounds of the past

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) falling in love with Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe). However, the two of them have not yet confided about their love for each other. The Poddar family was recently in a mood to rejoice with Rohit Poddar’s return from abroad. We saw how Dadisa and Vidya got jubilant on seeing Rohit and for a second, ignored Armaan. Armaan took it lightly.

The coming episode will shed more light on this drama of the past. Armaan would actually be the son born to another lady and Madhav. The two would have been in love, and Dadisa would have rejected their proposal and got Madhav married to Vidya instead. The lady would have died after giving birth to Armaan. The Poddar family would have brought in Armaan as their son and heir.

Dadisa will in the coming episode, open up this wound of the past before Armaan. She will talk about how Armaan’s mother who belonged to a lower class deceived her and her son. Armaan will be in tears on remembering his mother. He will tell Dadisa that his mother had self-respect and this literally was responsible for her dying soon after giving birth.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1110 16th November Written Episode Update

Akshara talked to Yuvraj’s father and solved the problem related to Abhira. Rohit Poddar got back home from abroad and this brought happiness to the family.

What is the story of the past that hurts Armaan?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.