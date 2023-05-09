Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: It's Abhimanyu Birla V/s Akshara Sharma for Abhir's custody

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Abhimanyu Birla and Akshara Sharma fighting it out as parents of Abhir for the boy's custody. What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen high-voltage drama wherein Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are at loggerheads. We saw how Manjiri ruined the whole secret by revealing to the Goenkas that Abhir is Abhimanyu’s son. We saw how Akshara in a fit of rage blurted out the truth that she has no marital relationship with Abhinav. With Manjiri talking about custody, the Goenkas have gotten afraid of what is in store for them.

The coming episode will see Kairav taking the first step and bringing in a special notice of Abhimanyu being allowed to meet Abhir only as a doctor and as nothing more. When Kairav will give this notice to Abhimanyu, he will be pained. Manjiri will instigate Abhimanyu to take action and get his right as a father.

This will further motivate Abhimanyu to take legal steps for Abhir’s custody. Abhimanyu and Akshara will again have a war of words where Abhimanyu will promise to reply to Akshara’s notice with another legal slap on her face.

OMG!! What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abeer’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.