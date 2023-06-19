Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kairav saves the day

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama wherein Muskan is being troubled by her ex-boyfriend with a video depicting their fake closeness. He demanded huge money from Muskan and even threatened to make the video viral. Muskaan got worried and was even ready to sell her jewels and give him the money.

We however, saw how the video was seen by all in the Goenka and Sharma families. In the coming episode, while Muskan will be accused of cheat, Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) will disappear from the house. Soon, there will be chaos with Abhinav assuming that Kairav ran away from such a big crisis situation.

The coming episode will however, open curtains on Kairav’s big reveal. Kairav along with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will nab Dev and will bring him in front of all. Dev will tell in front of everyone that Muskan was clean and that he wanted to frame Muskan wrongly.

Abhinav will later be seen seeking an apology from Kairav for his bad behaviour.

Will Kairav and Muskan wedding happen without any more problems?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.