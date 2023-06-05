ADVERTISEMENT
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kairav seeks Akshara's help

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kairav and Muskan's union with Muskan accepting her feelings for Kairav. Kairav will be seen asking for Akshara's help.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) being troubled by the fact that Abhir knows about Abhinav (Jay Soni) not being his father. She tries to salvage the situation by telling him how good a father is Abhinav to him.

On the other hand, the show has seen the love story of Kairav and Muskan emerge. We saw how Muskan had fallen for Kairav and how Kairav had shown his cold shoulder. Now that Kairav has realized his love for Muskan, he tried to express his feelings. However, this time around, Muskan did not accept him.

Kairav decided to leave the country and go and seek a life for himself in loneliness. His family gave him a sad farewell.

The coming episode will see Muskan finally falling weak in her emotions and love for Kairav. She will eventually stop Kairav from going and will confess her love for him. However, Muskan will be worried about the consent of her mother Neelamma and brother Abhinav.

Kairav will be seen talking it out to Akshara. He will seek Akshara’s help in convincing Neelamma and Abhinav for their union. We have already seen Abhinav not being acceptable to this relation of Muskan.

Will Abhinav accept the proposal?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

