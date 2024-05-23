Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manish changes his mind; Armaan-Ruhi’s engagement to happen

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Dadisa announcing the engagement of Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) during the anniversary celebration of Manish Goenka. However, Manish refused the alliance and was very verbal about not allowing Ruhi to marry Armaan. At the same time, both Armaan and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) were fighting their own inner battles of their hearts.

The upcoming episode will see the engagement ceremony being announced by Dadisa. However, Manish will be stern on his decision and will walk out of his own party. He will meet Abhira who will have no words to tell him. They will listen to a conversation between Madhav and Armaan where Armaan will tell his father that he is marrying Ruhi.

Manish will return and will change his decision and will give his consent to Armaan-Ruhi alliance. Soon, Dadisa will want to use the same stage and occasion to get them engaged.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1297 22nd May Written Episode Update

Sanjay ruined a job opportunity for Abhira by telling the company that Abhira was the enemy of the mighty Poddars. Abhira hit back at Sanjay and vowed to him that she would make it big one day.

Will the engagement happen?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.