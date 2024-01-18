Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manish desperate to meet Abhir

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) starting her internship against the wishes of Dadisa. However, Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) has been supporting her in her mission. But Abhira has been constantly getting angry at Armaan for one reason after the other. We saw how Abhira fought with Armaan for complaining about her to Ruhi. She has taken the promise from Armaan that he would never come to her college, and also never talk about her to anyone else.

We also saw Manish (Sachin Tyagi) getting to know a singer by name Abhir. He is immediately reminded of his grandson and wants to know his whereabouts.

The coming episode will see Manish being desperate to connect to Akshara and Abhir. He will try contacting Akshara on her mobile, but nobody will pick it up as Abhira would have kept the number safely in her cupboard. Manish will go on the lookout for Abhir’s number and will pay the hotel person huge cash in return for Abhir’s number.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1171 17th January Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.