Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri wishes for Abhimanyu-Akshara's union?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists which have led to happy moments in the Sharma and Goenka house. The upcoming wedding of Kairav and Muskan has spread happiness everywhere. The engagement of Kairav and Muskan happens amid all fanfare. The Sharmas along with Abhimanyu put up a grand dance performance during the engagement.

However, the highlight of this festive occasion will be Manjiri and Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) bonding. As we know, as the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law pairing, there was a time when Manjiri and Akshara shared a very good bond. Akshara respected Manjiri like her own mother, while Manjiri cared for even the smallest of Akshara’s happiness. However, the death of Neel ruined things for them.

Now, the coming drama will see Manjiri helping out Akshara when she will burn her hands while cooking. This incident will break the ice, and the two will start admiring each other like in earlier times. Even Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will be shocked to see his mother mingle well with Akshara.

During Kairav and Muskan’s engagement ceremony, Manjiri will notice Abhimanyu carrying Abhir in his arms, and dancing. Akshara will also join them in the dance. Seeing this happy trio, Manjiri will wish for their togetherness, but in the next second, will be worried and will tell herself that this is wrong.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

