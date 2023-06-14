ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri wishes for Abhimanyu-Akshara's union?

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Manjiri getting fond of Abhimanyu and Akshara's closeness and will wish that along with Abhir, the trio will b a happy family again.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jun,2023 11:10:46
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri wishes for Abhimanyu-Akshara's union?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists which have led to happy moments in the Sharma and Goenka house. The upcoming wedding of Kairav and Muskan has spread happiness everywhere. The engagement of Kairav and Muskan happens amid all fanfare. The Sharmas along with Abhimanyu put up a grand dance performance during the engagement.

However, the highlight of this festive occasion will be Manjiri and Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) bonding. As we know, as the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law pairing, there was a time when Manjiri and Akshara shared a very good bond. Akshara respected Manjiri like her own mother, while Manjiri cared for even the smallest of Akshara’s happiness. However, the death of Neel ruined things for them.

Now, the coming drama will see Manjiri helping out Akshara when she will burn her hands while cooking. This incident will break the ice, and the two will start admiring each other like in earlier times. Even Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will be shocked to see his mother mingle well with Akshara.

During Kairav and Muskan’s engagement ceremony, Manjiri will notice Abhimanyu carrying Abhir in his arms, and dancing. Akshara will also join them in the dance. Seeing this happy trio, Manjiri will wish for their togetherness, but in the next second, will be worried and will tell herself that this is wrong.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa garners all the attention
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa garners all the attention
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara and Shweta join hands for a cause
Pandya Store Spoiler: Dhara and Shweta join hands for a cause
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie questions Rahul
Titlie Spoiler: Titlie questions Rahul
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Manjiri brings trouble for Abhimanyu and Akshara
Anupamaa Spoiler: Leela creates the first big problem for Dimple
Anupamaa Spoiler: Leela creates the first big problem for Dimple
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Latest Stories
Meet spoiler: Meet sacrifices her factory to save Yashoda
Meet spoiler: Meet sacrifices her factory to save Yashoda
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s magical eyes will make you fall in love
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s magical eyes will make you fall in love
Rakul Preet Singh has a special birthday wish for Disha Patani, come check out
Rakul Preet Singh has a special birthday wish for Disha Patani, come check out
Disha Patani’s heart is filled with gratitude, here’s why
Disha Patani’s heart is filled with gratitude, here’s why
Kiara Advani’s special note wins hearts on internet
Kiara Advani’s special note wins hearts on internet
Sara Ali Khan celebrates ‘ZHZB’ success with Vicky Kaushal, here’s how
Sara Ali Khan celebrates ‘ZHZB’ success with Vicky Kaushal, here’s how
Read Latest News