Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Muskan gets blamed for Akshara's mistake

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Akshara being absent-minded thinking about Abhir, and doing a grave mistake for which Muskan will be blamed.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jul,2023 12:43:19
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen exciting drama with Abhinanyu (Harshad Chopda) doing all that it takes to help nurture his bond with his son Abhir. He has got Abhir admission to the best of schools and even looked forward to Abhir’s good time in school. On the other hand, we have seen Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) being shattered by Abhir behaving unusually with them. He did not accept their gifts and also called Abhimanyu as Dadda, which hurt both Akshara and Abhinav.

The coming episode will see Akshara being absent-minded at her work as she will be thinking about Abhir. She will come to the kitchen to cook and will open the stove fire, but will lose her mind and will go elsewhere. She will totally forget that the stove is lit. Suhasini will come and will be about to light the other stove in the kitchen when Surekha and others in the family will save Suhasini.

The entire blame for lighting the stove and being negligent will go on Muskan. Muskan will be questioned as to why she was so absent-minded. Muskan will try to tell them that she did not do it, but she had seen Akshara there. But her words will not be believed.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi who went on to become stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad made a comeback to TV with the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla. Pranali who delivered a big hit in a negative role with Barrister Babu was given the opportunity of being the female lead and the new face of the show. She grabbed this big chance with both hands. Today, Pranali is known for her role of Akshara in the show. The love story of Abhimanyu and Akshara has been yet another trademark and success story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We have seen Abhimanyu and Akshara separating and the story introducing Jay Soni opposite Akshara. This big phase in the show has put them again as one of the top-ranked shows. As we know, the story is presently at a high with Akshara being at loggerheads with Abhimanyu and not wanting him back into her life as Abhir’s father.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

