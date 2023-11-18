Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Rohit meets Ruhi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) falling in love with Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) at first sight. Ruhi also feels the same for Armaan, and they are eager for the other to call so that they can take their relationship forward.

Armaan had the number of Ruhi which was taken by Rohit (Shivam Khajuria). Armaan tried his best to get the number back from Rohit, but to no avail.

Amidst this, Dadisa hurt Armaan by talking about his painful past. We wrote about Dadisa reminding Armaan about his real mother who had fallen in love with his father, and had died soon after his birth. This was painful for Armaan as Dadisa told him that whenever she saw Armaan, she got reminded about his mother who cheated on them.

The coming episode will see Rohit Poddar going to the Goenka house with gifts. Ruhi will be desperate to meet or talk to Armaan. She will be thinking of him when Rohit will come. She will assume that it is Armaan who has come. But she will be disappointed to see Rohit instead. She will be sad that Armaan did not come.

Will Armaan and Ruhi be able to confess their love?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.