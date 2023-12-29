Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Rohit patches up with Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) being angry at Armaan (Shehzada Dhami). As we know, Rohit has gotten to know about Armaan being in love with Ruhi. He overheard their talk where Armaan said that his love for Rohit is more deeper than their love.

We wrote about the police all of a sudden coming to arrest Armaan. The entire family was shocked to see the police arriving at the Poddar house and arresting Armaan.

The coming episode will see Rohit throw this prank at Armaan. He will set things right by playing this prank and bringing the uneasiness to a halt in the house. The police arrest will be a prank to welcome the New Year. Dadisa will join hands with Rohit in this game.

Armaan and Rohit will hug and patch up. Rohit will promise to be mature and more understanding towards Armaan. Armaan will try to ask him the reason for his anger, but Rohit will ask him to forget all of it.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1152 28th December Written Episode Update

Abhira sent out a loud warning to Rohit and told him that he was being a bad brother to Armaan.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.