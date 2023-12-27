Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Rohit slaps Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Rohit (Shivam Khajuria) getting to know that Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) loved each other before marriage. Rohit is worried about the same, but has not spoken about it to Armaan. Rohit has taken to smoking to relieve his stress.

The coming episode will see tension mounting between the brothers. Armaan will ask Dadisa to hand over the next big case to Rohit. However, Rohit will refuse to take it from Armaan. Rohit will clearly give indications of being disappointed with Armaan. Armaan will question him on what is troubling him. Rohit will evade the question and will want to move away. In this process, Rohit will end up slapping Armaan. The entire family will be shocked to see this development.

Rohit will also feel bad that he hurt his brother. On the other hand, Armaan will feel that he has failed as a brother.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1150 26th December Written Episode Update

Rohit got to know of Armaan and Ruhi’s love story. He felt shattered with the fact.

Will Armaan get to know what is troubling Rohit?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.