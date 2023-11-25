Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi agrees to marry Rohit

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Ruhi (Pratiksha Honkar) and Armaan’s (Shehzada Dhami) destiny not allowing them to unite. Armaan’s work has come in between his love and Ruhi now assumes that Armaan was just playing with her and was not in love with her.

As we know, the confusion created by Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) when she answered Armaan’s phone and talked to Ruhi, and told him that he does not want to talk to her, has made room in Ruhi’s mind.

The coming episode will see Ruhi making the big decision to break up and not wait for Armaan. As we know, Ruhi had received the offer of alliance from the Poddar family, but had asked Manish for some time as she was in love.

Now, Ruhi will tell her family that she was just attracted towards Armaan and the feelings were not deep enough for it to sustain. Saying this, she will give her consent to marry Rohit.

The Poddars and Goenkas will fix the engagement of Ruhi and Rohit.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1118 24th November Written Episode Update

Armaan’s father got shot and this created tension for Armaan. He fumbled with his phone, and in this phase, Abhira who was near him, did not attend to Ruhi’s call. She told her not to call.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.