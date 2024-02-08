Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi questions Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) always in support of Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). And for Abhira, she cannot digest Ruhi’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) closeness with Armaan. However, Armaan is not able to think beyond friendship when it comes to Ruhi. Abhira had earlier told Armaan about Ruhi’s closeness, but Armaan had termed it as friendship.

The coming episode will see Abhira make room for Armaan to understand that Ruhi is forever thinking about him. Abhira will deliberately create a situation where Ruhi will come to Armaan’s help. She will be over-possessive of him when she will come to offer him help. Armaan will think about Abhira’s words and will soon realize that Ruhi has an intention behind her actions. He will soon withdraw and make it clear to Ruhi that they need to stay away from each other.

Ruhi will further question Armaan for his strong decision to support Abhira. She will ask him why he did not support her earlier when he had to do it and gave up his fight.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1192 7th February January Written Episode Update

Armaan cheered Abhira when she got emotional, as she remembered her mother Akshara.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.