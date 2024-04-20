Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi senses Abhira’s love for Armaan; gets sad

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the Gangaur festival bringing a lot of closeness between the Poddar family couples. We saw Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) coming together like every couple and showing concern for each other. We saw Abhira being happy when Armaan put the dupatta on her, which had Armaan’s name inscribed.

The upcoming episode will see Abhira finally being determined to express her love. The Gangaur celebration will also see Abhira planning to confess her love before Armaan. It will be interesting to see if Abhira succeeds in telling about her love to Armaan, and how he reciprocates to it.

Amidst all this, Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) will see a reaction in Abhira that will shock her. Abhira will be seen hugging the dupatta having Armaan’s name and blushing. Ruhi will also see Abhira kissing on Armaan’s name. Ruhi will be shocked and saddened to see this emotion coming out of Abhira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1264 19th April January Written Episode Update

Manisha got to see Ruhi’s matching handwriting and believed that the love letter that she found lying in Armaan’s bed was written by Ruhi.

What will Ruhi do now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.