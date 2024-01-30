Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi struck with feelings of love for Armaan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) spending quality time together. Armaan intended to cheer Ruhi so that she could return home. However, the two of them had a weak moment and ended up hugging each other. However, Armaan held his nerve and realized that Ruhi was his brother’s wife.

However, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) saw this moment and understood that the lady was Armaan’s lover, but she could not see her face.

The coming episode will see Ruhi being reignited in love. She will get back to the Poddar house, this time for Armaan’s sake. She will be ecstatic and will turn on her feelings of love once again for Armaan. She will be happy that Armaan talked about uniting two hearts.

On the other hand, Armaan will realize his mistake of getting too close to Ruhi. He will tell himself that he needs to maintain a distance from Ruhi.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1183 29th January Written Episode Update

Dadisa understood that Abhira was lying about Armaan. However, Armaan came back home and spoke about the same reason for going out, which averted more problems.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.